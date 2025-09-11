Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 11 (ANI): BJP leader Boora Narsaiah Goud on Thursday slammed Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for his remarks on PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah that they "don't want to safeguard the Indian Constitution and democracy".

The BJP leader Goud said that the statement of Kharge regarding democracy and the constitution is like a bad joke because Congress and democracy do not go together.

"Congress, RJD, Samajwadi Party, DMK and other parties are all parivarvaad parties...Son, mother, daughter and daughter-in-law, it is nothing but a family rule party. Congress stands for corruption, casteism, communalism," Goud said to ANI.

He targeted Kharge and said that he is not the owner of the Congress party. "Kharge is only a servant of Congress because the real owners of the Congress party are Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and their family only," Goud added.

Goud further stated that Kharge is just a pawn on the chessboard, so he warned Kharge and Congress to stop talking about democracy and the constitution.

He advised Kharge to determine his role and understand the role of the late Prime Minister Manmohan Gandhi. "If you have any respect to Ambedkar ji, his ideology, have a little bit of self respect. Ultimately, Ambedkar Ji is remembered as Yugpurush, not because he was a servant to Congress masters, but because he was the voice of the masses. And Kharge must learn about Ambedkar Ji and his life stories," he added.

Earlier, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday took a veiled dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying that both of them don't want to safeguard the Indian Constitution and don't intend to save democracy.

Speaking to ANI, Kharge, who arrived in Gujarat's Junagadh on Wednesday noon, said that the opposition's main aim was to save the constitution and democracy.

"It is common to fight (elections) in a democracy. Our main target is to save the constitution and safeguard democracy. The land where people like Mahatma Gandhi and Vallabhbhai Patel were born and attained freedom for the country - these two are highly honourable for us. The country is united due to them. However, two other people do not want the constitution to remain safe. They don't want to save democracy either," Kharge said.

Speaking on the Vice Presidential election, Kharge said, "We did not have the majority, we got (votes) as many as we had. (ANI)

