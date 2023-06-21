Lucknow, Jun 21 (PTI) Statues of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, BSP founder Kanshi Ram and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Mayawati installed at the state office of the Bahujan Samaj Party here have been temporarily removed for restoration.

According to party sources, the statues have been removed for cleaning and restoration and will be reinstalled soon.

A meeting of office bearers and workers was also called by BSP supremo Mayawati at the party office on Wednesday where she asked everyone to get involved in the preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

