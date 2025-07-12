Udaipur, Jul 12 (PTI) After the Delhi High Court stayed the release of the film "Udaipur Files," Jashoda, wife of Kanhaiyalal, who was hacked to death in Udaipur in 2022, has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to ensure the film is released so that "the whole world knows the truth."

In her letter, Jashoda alleged that Muslim organisations and senior lawyer Kapil Sibal got the film stayed in court.

"I have seen the film myself. It is just the story of his murder; there is nothing wrong in it," she wrote.

"Three years ago, he was killed, and now these lawyers are saying you can't show what happened in a film," she said.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday stayed the release of the movie, scheduled to hit the screens on July 11, and directed the petitioners to approach the Centre within two days with their grievance.

Jashoda also requested an appointment for herself and her two children to meet the Prime Minister.

The Delhi High Court recently stayed the release of Udaipur Files, a film based on the murder of tailor Kanhaiyalal, who was allegedly killed by Mohammad Riyaz Attari and Ghaus Mohammad on June 28, 2022, in Udaipur.

After the stay order, Kanhaiyalal's son Yash Teli said, "My father's killers have not yet been punished. The case has been pending for three years. When will we get justice?"

