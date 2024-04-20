Chennai, Apr 20 (PTI) The Steel Cutting Ceremony for the third Cadet Training Ship as per the contract signed between Ministry of Defence and Larsen and Toubro was held in the presence of Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane here on Saturday.

In March 2023, the Ministry of Defence awarded the contract for the design and construction of three Cadet Training Ships to Larsen and Toubro Ltd.

At an event presided by Aramane, Larsen and Toubro Executive Vice President Arun Ramchandani at the company's shipyard in Kattupalli in north Chennai, the Steel Cutting Ceremony, which officially marks the construction of a ship, was held for the third Cadet Training Ship (Yard-18005), an official release said.

Aimed at serving the officer cadets of the Navy for their basic training purposes, these ships would also be utilised to serve cadets hailing from "friendly" nations.

"This is yet another significant milestone in Navy's pursuit towards indigenous shipbuilding and in consonance with Centre's Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiative", the release said.

The ships are expected to be delivered to the Navy in September 2026.

