Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 27 (ANI): In a significant step to connect the younger generation with India's glorious history, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced that the stories of Guru Gobind Singh's Sahibzadas--Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh--will be included in the state's school curriculum from the upcoming academic session.

According to a release, the announcement was made during a special event on Veer Bal Diwas in Raipur.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Sai said, "The sacrifice of the Sahibzadas teaches us to stand for truth and righteousness at all costs. Their courage and values will inspire the youth to walk the path of moral strength and patriotism."

During the event, the Chief Minister also watched an animated film based on the life of the Sahibzadas and described their sacrifice as "an eternal chapter in India's proud history." He emphasized that the initiative aims to instil a sense of patriotism and ethical values among students.

Baba Zorawar Singh (9 years old) and Baba Fateh Singh (7 years old), the younger sons of Guru Gobind Singh, displayed unparalleled courage by refusing to convert to Islam despite facing brutal persecution under the Mughal regime. On December 26, 1705, they sacrificed their lives, becoming a symbol of unwavering faith and determination. Their story continues to inspire generations across the world, the release stated.

"Their sacrifice is not just a matter of pride for the Sikh community but for the entire nation, every student should learn about their courage and dedication to righteousness to better understand their own responsibilities and values," CM Sai said.

The release mentioned further that the state government also plans to provide related literature and visual resources to schools to make the stories more accessible and engaging for students.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the courage of the Sahibzades during the 'Veer Baal Diwas,' saying that their courage and sacrifice are the pillars behind India's strong democracy.

PM Modi was addressing an event at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital on 'Veer Baal Diwas.'

"Sahibzades' courage and sacrifice are the pillars behind India's strong democracy that India is proud of today," he said.

"Today, we are participating in the program of the third Veer Baal Diwas. Our government started celebrating this day to commemorate the valour and sacrifices of the Sahibzades," PM Modi added. On this occasion, he congratulated the recipients of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar during his address. (ANI)

