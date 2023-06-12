Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], June 12 (ANI): Uttarakhand Police on Monday said that strict legal action would be initiated against those violating law and order and assured that they are conducting flag marches and taking other measures in areas in the State, which has been seeing tensions between communities.

"Recently there have been incidents of elopement in Uttarkashi, Vikas Nagar and other areas. Local people are agitating. FIRs were registered. Police are doing their duty to establish peace. Whoever breaks the law, strict legal actions will be taken against them. An investigation is underway", Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) V Murugesan said.

ADG Murugesan further said that Superintendents of Police were given special instructions to provide security to locals and keep a check on the law and order situation in the tension-hit areas.

"SPs are given special directions to provide security to the local people and also keep a check on the law and order situation in the tension-hit areas. If someone tries to take the law and order into their own hands, action will be taken immediately. Right now the situation is peaceful. The police have also conducted flag marches in Purola", the ADG added.

Further responding to a video that surfaced online of interfaith tensions in the state, he said, "A video has been circulated recently. Primary investigation indicates that the video is of Barkot and not Purola. We are investigating this matter."

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday held a high-level meeting at the secretariat regarding cases of so-called 'love jihad' in the State.

State DGP Ashok Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) V Murugesan and officers of the Intelligence Department were present in this meeting.

The Chief Minister had said, "The cases of love jihad that are coming up will be strictly investigated."

In a meeting with the DGP and other police officers, the Chief Minister gave instructions for taking strict action regarding this and said that the government is strict in this matter.

Uttarkashi town in the State recently witnessed tensions over an alleged abduction attempt on a 14-year-old girl by two men, including one from the minority community, last month, police said. Both men have been subsequently arrested.

Some right-wing groups protested in front of shops that belonged to members of the minority community. Amid the tensions, people belonging to the minority community appealed to the police administration to provide security and allow them to continue their businesses. (ANI)

