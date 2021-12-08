Mumbai, Dec 8 (PTI) As many as 135 of 250 bus depots of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) partially functioned on Wednesday, the corporation said, as the ongoing strike of its employees continued.

Over 20,000 of some 92,000 employees reported to work during the day, it claimed.

The strike started on October 28 and intensified from November 9, paralyzing the state-run bus service.

The employees are seeking merger of the cash-strapped corporation with the Maharashtra government for better salaries and other resultant benefits.

According to the MSRTC, out of 92,266 employees, 20,130 reported to duty on Wednesday. It included 2,317 drivers and 2,223 conductors.

The total of suspended employees rose to 10,030 with 120 employees suspended on Wednesday for taking part in the strike, while the number of employees who have been sacked rose to 2,026 with 14 more daily wage workers getting axed.

The corporation has so far transferred 1,996 employees as disciplinary action, including 409 during the day.

On Wednesday, 115 depots were completely shut while 135 depots were partially functional, seven more compared to Tuesday, officials claimed.

Seven new cases were registered for stone pelting on MSRTC buses.

Passengers, especially students and those in rural areas, are facing a lot of hardship due to the strike as they have to rely on private vehicles which are reportedly charging arbitrary fares.

