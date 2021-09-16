Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 16 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday has issued an order to withdraw 868 cases filed against farmers for stubble burning in different districts across the state.

According to the order, the cases were registered under Sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 278 (Making atmosphere noxious to health), 290 (Punishment for public nuisance) and 291 (Continuance of nuisance after injunction to discontinue) of the Indian Penal Code.

In the order, Additional Chief Secretary Avinash Kumar Awasthi said, "the farmers play an important role in the development of our economy. The government has decided to withdraw 868 cases of stubble burning in the state registered under various sections of the IPC." (ANI)

