Mumbai, Aug 14 (PTI) A student was held and let off with a warning after he sent multiple e-mails threatening to blow up the Mumbai University campus in Kalina here if it did not declare the results of BA, B.COM and B.Sc courses quickly, police said on Saturday.

A probe began after MU officials approached BKC police station informing about these mails that had been sent on July 9 and 10, an official said.

"We zeroed in on the IP address from which the mails were sent and nabbed the student behind it. Since the mails were part of a prank and nothing suspicious was found, and also looking at the affect it could have had on his academic career, we let him off with a warning," the official informed.

