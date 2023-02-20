Mumbai, Feb 20 (PTI) Members of various student organisations on Monday staged protests in front of the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology Bombay against the death of Darshan Solanki, an official said.

Solanki, a first year student hailing from Maninagar in Ahmedabad in Gujarat, allegedly died by suicide on February 12.

His kin have claimed he faced discrimination as he was a Dalit and have also raised suspicions of foul play in his death.

Demanding justice for Solanki, members of the Students Federation of India, DYFI, Republican Party of India, Jati Anth Sangharsh Samiti, Bhim Army, among others, staged a protest outside the IIT Bombay campus in Powai.

They sought registration of a case under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in connection with the death and a thorough probe to unravel the ordeal faced by Solanki.

