Bengaluru, Sep 17 (PTI) The Karnataka Minister for Higher Education and IT-BT, Dr C N Ashwath Narayan on Friday distributed 1,000 tabs and 350 laptops to students of government and municipal schools in his assembly constituency Malleswaram here to mark the 71st birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The tabs were given to the high school students and laptops, to the primary school students.

The Minister told the gathering that the gadgets were contributed by various organizations and institutions to strengthen digital education in line with the new National Education Policy (NEP-2020).

"We are fortunate to have a leader like Narendra Modi who is leading the country by giving suitable prominence to all the sectors, including education and technology.

The Prime Minister has brought in the National Education Policy with the aim of making India 'Vishwaguru' in the coming years,” he said.

The Minister expressed his gratitude to the organisations and institutions which contributed the equipment.

