New Delhi, December 22: Delhi Police on Sunday said that bomb threat emails sent to two schools in Rohini were sent by their own students. According to the police, both students sent threat emails as they wanted to postpone their exams because they were unprepared.

"After investigation by the Special Cell of Delhi Police, it was found that the emails were sent to both schools by two different students of the same school. Both students had sent this email to stop the exam because they were not prepared for the exam paper," Delhi Police said. Delhi School Bomb Threat: 2 Students Sent Bomb Threats To Delay Exams in Rohini Schools, Counseling Ordered.

"Since both of them were students, they were counselled and then let off," Delhi Police added. On December 14, the Delhi Police Special Cell identified a student of a private school as having sent a bomb threat email to the Paschim Vihar school.

According to police, the student had sent the threat email to his school, and after tracing the IP address, the police team traced his home. Upon questioning, the child admitted to the act and was later counselled. He was let off with a warning to his parents to keep a watch on his behaviour. Delhi School Bomb Threat: Several Schools Receive Bomb Threats Again, Students Evacuated As Police Launch Probe.

On December 14 and 17, several schools in Delhi received bomb threat emails. Furthermore, on December 13, a total of 30 schools across Delhi were targeted with hoax bomb threat emails. On December 13, former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Friday voiced serious concerns about recurring bomb threats targeting schools in the national capital. Kejriwal questioned the potential psychological and academic impact on children, saying such incidents could disrupt their studies and well-being if they continue unabated.

On November 19, the Delhi High Court instructed the Delhi Government and Police to develop a comprehensive action plan, including a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to address bomb threats and related emergencies. The court set a deadline of eight weeks for the completion of these directives.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)