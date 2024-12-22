Two students from the same school in Delhi's Rohini district allegedly sent bomb threats to their respective schools to delay exams, citing a lack of preparation. According to Delhi Police, the threat emails were sent to both schools, prompting immediate action by the Special Cell. The police deployed teams from the fire brigade and bomb squad to secure the premises, evacuating students and staff as a safety precaution. Upon investigation, it was revealed that the threats were a tactic to delay exams. The students were counselled and released without further action, as confirmed by the Delhi Police. Delhi School Bomb Threat: Several Schools Receive Bomb Threats Again, Students Evacuated As Police Launch Probe.

Students Use Bomb Threats to Postpone Exams in Delhi Schools

Threat case in two schools in Delhi's Rohini district | After investigation by the Special Cell of Delhi Police, it was found that the emails were sent to both schools by two different students of the same school. Both students had sent this email to stop the exam because they… — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2024

