Chandigarh, Oct 25 (PTI) Dussehra celebrations in Punjab and Haryana were subdued on Sunday with no big functions being held in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Celebrations at various places in the two states including Mohali, Hoshiarpur, Phagwara, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Ambala, Yamunanagar and Panchkula were low key.

Also Read | BC Election 2020 Results: 7 Punjab-Origin Canadians Win British Columbia Provincial Polls.

Places where functions were held witnessed small gatherings.

Effigies of Ravana, his son Meghnad and brother Kumbhakaran were set on fire at different places in the two states, marking the triumph of good over evil. Organisers opted for smaller effigies this year.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Bypolls 2020: Shivraj Singh Chouhan Hits Out at Kamal Nath, Says a CM ‘Takes People Out of Troubles; Watch Video.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)