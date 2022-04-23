New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Former Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on Saturday said that success in mediation brings about good governance, which is very necessary for progress.

Speaking at a conference 'Ease of Justice in India: Future of Arbitration, Mediation, and Conciliation', organised by Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), he also said India should make more efforts to ensure faster delivery of justice through online dispute resolution technology with minimised risks.

"The outcome of the lawsuit brings about communal harmony, peace, and societal balance or stability, all of which promote economic growth. Similarly, success in the mediation brings about a good governance, which is very necessary for the progress," Justice Misra said, while elaborating on why commercial issues should be settled through mediation.

He said that mediation training has to be updated and rigorous and that he was keenly waiting for a bill on mediation.

The session focused on emerging developments, trends, and challenges confronting the existing framework and ecosystem of arbitration and mediation and its potential in the future.

Also speaking at the conference, former Delhi High Court judge J R Midha said "We are exploring other dispute resolution systems, because there are so many cases that are pending."

"So many advancements are taking place outside of India, particularly in the commercial sector. In the long run, a judicial delay in these cases will have an impact on the economy," he said.

He said that fixing the time restriction in arbitration disputes was a significant development recently in the Indian law.

"In the last ten years, arbitration law has progressed tremendously, thanks to the development of a practical platform," he said.

Advocate K K Sharma, chairman of ASSOCHAM National Council for Arbitration and Mediation, said that adapting to artificial intelligence and cloud systems has been a game-changer in arbitration and the realm of justice, while Ashok Haldia, chairman, Indian Institute of Insolvency Professionals of ICAI (IIIPI) said there was a need for the government to come out with alternative solutions to settle disputes by involving two-party communication to achieve the purpose in fair and transparent manner.

