New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) The national capital reeled under sultry weather on Monday as rains continued to play truant.

The weather department said similar conditions will prevail the entire week, as only scattered light rains are predicted during the period.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded a maximum of 37.4 degrees Celsius, three notches more than the normal.

The mercury remained between 35 and 38 degrees Celsius at most places.

Humidity levels oscillated between 61 and 82 per cent.

The Safdarjung Observatory has recorded just 6.7mm rainfall in the last three days against the normal of 28.3 mm -- a deficiency of 76 percent.

In July, the weather station gauged 236.9 mm precipitation, which was 12 percent more than the normal of 210.6 mm.

