Chandigarh, Aug 3 (PTI) Sultry weather conditions continued to prevail in Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh on Monday, with the maximum temperatures hovering three-four notches above normal.

Chandigarh recorded a maximum of 36 degrees Celsius, three notches more than normal, according to the meteorological department.

Also Read | BMC Eases Restrictions For Phased Opening of Lockdown Under 'Mission Begin Again': Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 3, 2020.

In Haryana, Hisar recorded a high of 38.6 degrees Celsius, two notches more than normal. The maximum temperature in Karnal and Narnaul was 35 degrees each.

Amritsar in Punjab recorded a maximum of 36.6 degrees, four notches above normal. Ludhiana and Patiala registered a maximum temperature of 37.2 and 37.4 degrees. PTI

Also Read | Ishaan Khatter Talks About His Romance With Tabu in a Suitable Boy: 'It Is Not Frivolous'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)