New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) Senior bureaucrat Suman Sharma was on Thursday sworn in as the member of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Sharma is a 1990-batch Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax) officer.

UPSC Chairman Manoj Soni administered the oath of office and secrecy to the newly appointed member, a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, had on May 18, approved repatriation of Sharma, who was working as Managing Director of Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) Ltd. under Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, to her parent cadre.

During her stint as MD, SECI, the company witnessed significant growth in its revenue and profits and also received 'Mini Ratna' status during her tenure.

Sharma, in her illustrious career of more than 30 years, has held several important positions and has been closely involved with the subject matters of international taxation, transfer pricing, power trading agreements and new foreign trade policy in India, the statement read.

In the income tax department, she has worked in the Central Board of Direct Taxes where she received "Award for the best search" while working in the investigation wing of the department.

A graduate in Organic Chemistry from Meerut University (Bronze medalist), she did her Master of Business Administration from University of Hull, United Kingdom.

Sharma has also attended mid-career course on budget forecasting in Duke University, North Carolina, USA and management courses in MDI, Gurugram, Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore and IBFD, Amsterdam, Netherlands.

The Commission is headed by a chairman and it can have a maximum of 10 members.

With her appointment, there exists a vacancy of five members.

A UPSC member is appointed for a term of six years or until attaining 65 years of age.

The UPSC conducts civil services examination to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

