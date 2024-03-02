New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): In a startling revelation, Suneetha Narreddy, daughter of former MP YS Vivekananda Reddy has accused her cousin and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of obstructing a CBI inquiry into the investigation case into her father's murder.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi on Friday, Suneetha urged the Central Bureau of Investigation to expedite their investigation into the case and expressed deep concern over the delay.

Drawing attention to a tense situation in Kurnool during the attempted arrest of Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy, she asked whether the CBI had ever returned empty-handed after attempting an arrest.

Alleging protection for Avinash Reddy and Bhaskar Reddy by those in power, she called for an examination of Jagan Reddy's involvement in the case, suggesting a deliberate delay due to his political influence. Dr. Suneetha warned that justice might be compromised if YSRCP, led by Jagan Reddy, wins in the upcoming elections, appealing to the public not to support the party.

Suneetha mentioned that cases were filed against the CBI officers investigating her father's murder and alleged that the investigation officers were intimidated with these cases.

She also sought a verdict in the court of public opinion. She also mentioned that Jagan Reddy had withdrawn the petition for a CBI investigation before the formation of the new government.

She disclosed that YSRCP leaders Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, YV Subbareddy, Anil Reddy and other family members also forced her to withdraw the petition for CBI.

Speaking to ANI, Suneetha Narreddy raised concerns about alleged intimidation tactics faced by CBI officers working on her father's case.

"The investigation into the murder of my father, YS Vivekananda Reddy, has been closed as far as CBI is concerned at this point. But when I review the documents submitted by the CBI in the courts and the chargesheet... certain aspects need to be investigated that have not been addressed in the chargesheet".

"I don't know when I will get justice in the court of law but, if I can get justice in the people's court, that will add a huge moral booster. Some of the accused in this case are very closely connected to the ruling party," she said.

Earlier, in July 2023, The Supreme Court asked the CBI to file a reply on Suneetha Reddy's plea challenging the Telangana High Court order granting anticipatory bail to Avinash Reddy and placed before it a copy of the chargesheet filed in connection with YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case.

In the plea, Suneetha has challenged the Telangana High Court order dated May 31 and said that "the High Court, after holding a mini-trial and giving findings/making comments on the merits of the prosecution case virtually accepting the entire case put forth by Respondent No.1 and disregarding the evidence collected by the CBI, has allowed the said Petition and granted anticipatory bail to Respondent No.1 in a murder case, contrary to the law laid down by the top Court. She also said that Respondent had not appeared before the CBI pursuant to the last three notices and it was a clear case of non-cooperation with the investigation disentitling Avinash Reddy to relief u/s 438 CrPC.

A month before the last general elections, Vivekananda Reddy, a former MP, father of Suneetha Narreddy and uncle of Avinash Reddy, was found dead at his residence in Pulivendula on March 15, 2019 (ANI)

