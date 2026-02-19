Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 19 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leader Supriya Sule on Thursday urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to enhance the security of party MLA Rohit Pawar, saying he had raised questions about NCP leader Ajit Pawar's death in a plane crash and there were concerns about his security.

Supriya Sule, MP, said that questions had been raised by Ajit Pawar's death with factual arguments.

"We all are seeing that Rohit (Pawar) is raising so many questions (on Ajit Pawar's plane crash), and that too are being raised with some factual arguments. And after raising questions, we are seeing reactions in the media and on social media, also about the security concerns of Rohit Pawar. Even I am concerned about his security, so I appeal to the Chief Minister that Rohit Pawar's security be reviewed and enhanced in these circumstances,"Supriya Sule told media persons.

She said Ajit Pawar's sons, Parth and Jay, are really saddened by the way their father lost his life.

"No one can still believe how the aircraft crashed. Jay also expressed his thoughts on it yesterday," she said.

Rohit Pawar on Wednesday said Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu should step down during the investigation into the Ajit Pawar plane crash case, citing a potential conflict of interest.

Rohit Pawar said that "a main leader" from the Aviation Minister's party attended the wedding of the VSR Aviation owner's son, raising concerns that the investigation may not proceed in an impartial direction.

"The owner of VSR Aviation recently held his son's wedding in Jaipur, Rajasthan, which was attended by a main leader of the TDP. The Aviation Minister belongs to that party. If they can attend the wedding of the VSR Aviation owner's son, the investigation may not proceed in the right direction. That is why we believe he should not remain in that post while the investigation is ongoing."

He said if probes are conducted in a transparent way, a proper conclusion can be reached.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to Maharashtra Chief Minister demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of Ajit Pawar in the Baramati plane crash.

Late Ajit Pawar's wife, Sunetra Pawar, NCP National Working President and MP Praful Patel, state president and MP Sunil Tatkare, Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif, and youth leader Parth Pawar submitted the memorandum.

Ajit Pawar and four others died on the morning of January 28 after the aircraft carrying him crashed while attempting to land at the Baramati airport in Pune district. Nationalist Congress Party (SP), along with Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress, have raised questions over the incident, suggesting "foul play." (ANI)

