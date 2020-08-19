Surat, Aug 19 (PTI) Surat reported238 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the highestfor a district in Gujarat, raising its tally to 18,223, the state health department said.

The death toll in the south Gujarat district rose to 754 with seven more fatalities, it said.

Also Read | Guru Granth Sahib Parkash Purab 2020: Fireworks Take Place at Golden Temple in Amritsar (Watch Video).

The number of recovered cases in Surat rose to 14,620 with 324 more patients getting discharged, the department said.

The state reported 1,145 new cases and 1,120 recoveries on Wednesday.

Also Read | Ram Vilas Paswan Hits Back at Rahul Gandhi, Blames UPA-Era Provision For Non-Updation of NFSA List.

Out of the 238 new COVID-19 cases, Surat city reported 166 and the the rural parts of the district 72.

Also, the city (municipal corporation areas) reported three deaths and the rural parts four.

Over eight lakh people have been surveyed in the COVID-19-affected areas in the city so far, the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) said.

It said as many as 26,144 people are quarantined in the city.

Also, as many as 6,202 persons are quarantined in rural Surat, local officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)