Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 (ANI): Actor Kangana Ranaut has informed the Mumbai Police, which is soon likely to issue summons to her for recording a statement in the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case, that she is keen to assist in the probe.

Ranaut, through her lawyer, wrote to the Mumbai Police stating that she is keen to assist in the probe of Rajput's death but expressed her inability to appear before it as she is currently in Himachal Pradesh.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 11 Manufacturing Started in India, Big Boost For 'Make in India', Tweets Piyush Goyal.

However, she offered that the Mumbai Police can either visit her in Himachal Pradesh or record her statement via an electronic medium.

Officials had on Thursday said that the Mumbai Police will soon issue summons to Kangana to record her statement in connection with the case.

Also Read | ED Issues Provisional Attachment Order Attaching Movable & Immovable Properties Totalling to Rs 3.88 Crores Belonging to IRS Officer Neeraj Singh Under PMLA.

A day Rajput's suicide, Kangana had released a two-minute video speaking highly of the deceased actor and accusing certain sections of the film industry for not acknowledging the star's talent.

She had also said that some of the last social media posts by the actor made it evident that he was struggling to survive in the industry.

According to the police, statements of 39 people, including film critic Rajeev Masand, director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and filmmaker Aditya Chopra have been recorded in the investigation so far.

Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)