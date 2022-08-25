Hyderabad, Aug 25 (PTI) Suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh was arrested on Thursday under the Preventive Detention Act, days after he secured bail in a case relating to making controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammed that triggered protests across the city.

Police said the PD Act was invoked against Singh, who was suspended by the BJP following an uproar.

He was earlier arrested on Tuesday for allegedly making remarks against Prophet Mohammed.

However, he was released by a local court later that day as the police did not follow his arrest as per the Supreme Court guidelines.

Referring to a rowdy sheet against him at Mangalhat police station, the police statement said he has been habitually delivering provocative and inflammatory speeches and driving a wedge between communities leading to public disorder.

“The Mangalhat Police executed the P.D Order on him on August 25 and he is being lodged in Central prison Cherlapally, Hyderabad," the police said.

Citing police data, it said out of the 101 criminal cases registered against him since 2004, 18 related to communal offences.

Earlier in the day, demanding the arrest of suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh's arrest, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi said the unrest in some parts of the city is a direct result of the alleged hate speech by the saffron party leader.

“This situation is a direct result of Raja Singh's hate speech. He must be sent to jail at the earliest. I also reiterate my appeal to maintain peace. #Hyderabad is our home, it should not fall prey to

communalism,” Owaisi said in a tweet.

