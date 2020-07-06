New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) Suspended SCBA Secretary Ashok Arora withdrew his plea from the Supreme Court on Monday against the bar body's May 8 resolution suspending him from the post saying the Delhi High Court has taken note of his lawsuit on the issue.

Differences between Arora and Dushyant Dave, President of the Supreme Court Bar Association, had come out in the open a couple of months ago leading to Arora's suspension by SCBA's Executive Committee on May 8.

Also Read | COVID-19 Count Crosses 1 Lakh Mark in Delhi: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 6, 2020.

Arora's suspension followed his calling the emergent general meeting (EGM) of the lawyers' body for May 11 to deliberate the removal of Dave as SCBA President. The meeting was cancelled.

Bar Council of India (BCI), the apex body of lawyers, then swung into action after taking note of Arora's representation and came out with the resolution staying his suspension with immediate effect.

Also Read | COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Tata Sons Donates 20 Ambulances, 100 Ventilators And Rs 10 Crore to BMC For Setting Up Virus Infection Research Centre.

The BCI resolution was however not acted upon leading to the plea in the top court.

A bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy took note of the submission of Arora with regard to the pendency of his lawsuit in the high court and allowed him to withdraw the case from the top court.

“It is submitted that petitioner (Arora) has filed a Suit in the Delhi High Court to challenge the impugned resolution dated May 8, 2020 of the Executive Committee of the SCBA whereby, the petitioner has been suspended from the post of Honorary Secretary of the SCBA.

"Therefore, the petitioner wants to withdraw this case. In view of the aforesaid development and the submission, the Writ Petition is disposed of as withdrawn,” the top court said in its order.

The Delhi High Court on July 3 issued notices to the respondents including the SCBA president and others on Arora's lawsuit seeking a stay on the resolution suspending him.

The notice has been issued to the BCI also and the lawsuit will now be heard on August 6.

Differences had appeared among the top office bearers in the SCBA over the stand taken by the lawyers' body on a resolution concerning statements made by Justice Arun Mishra about Prime Minister Narendra Modi at International Judicial Conference-2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)