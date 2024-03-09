New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht thanked the Delhi High Court on Saturday for lifting the suspension of seven MLAs from the Legislative Assembly.

Praising the move, Bisht said, "The way we were removed from the Assembly, undoubtedly it was done to save the state government. The Delhi High Court has given this historic verdict."

"We were removed so that we could not raise our voices against Arvind Kejriwal. We will tell the government that it is a matter of concern as they have reduced the budget," he said while speaking to ANI.

"There is no development in Delhi. We will raise water issues and other development-related issues in the assembly," the BJP MLA further stated.

The Delhi High Court set aside the suspension of seven BJP MLAs from the Delhi Legislative Assembly for an indefinite time on Wednesday. They had challenged their suspension before the High Court.

While disposing of petitions, Justice Subramonium Prasad said that the petitioners have been given a punishment over what can be given under Rule 44 of the Fifth Schedule, and at the same time, the petitioners have been given a punishment under Rule 77 of Chapter XI, which is a suspension for an indefinite period without even being heard.

The Delhi High Court on February 27 reserved its order on the pleas of seven BJP MLAs who challenged their suspension from the Delhi legislative Assembly for an indefinite period.These MLAs were suspended on February 16 over a disturbance caused during an address by the LG in the Budget session of the Delhi Assembly on February 15.

BJP MLAs Vijender Gupta, Ajay Kumar Mahavar, Abhay Verma, Anil Kumar Vajpayee, OP Sharma, Mohan Singh Bisht and Jitendra Mahajan challenged their suspension. (ANI)

