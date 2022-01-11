New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) A 54-year-old woman was found dead with her throat slit in northeast Delhi's Karawal Nagar area, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday and police received information around 7 pm, they said.

The victim, identified as Tara Bodh, was found dead inside her home in Karawal Nagar with an injury mark possibly inflicted with a sharp-edged weapon across her throat.

A person known to the deceased informed the police, a senior police officer said.

According to police, the woman used to live with her husband and son. They both had a sewing shop near their home where they stitched school uniforms.

Tara Bodh's husband and son were at their workplace when the incident happened, police said.

A suspect has been identified and further investigation is underway to nab him, police said.

