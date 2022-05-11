Lucknow, May 10 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed officials to take appropriate action on the report of the group of ministers for development-related work in the state.

He said the report by the group of ministers, who have returned from divisional tours, should be handed over to district nodal officers so as to ensure that development work is carried out as per the needs of the people.

Also Read | Foreign Funding Violations: Crackdown on NGO's As CBI Raids 40 Locations; MHA Officials Under Scanner.

According to an official release, the chief minister also stressed on the need to continue the divisional/district tours of the ministerial groups and asked for adopting a sensitive attitude towards the problems being faced by people and sought their speedy resolution.

Adityanath had formed 18 groups, each headed by a cabinet minister, to tour the entire state and hold meetings with officials, leaders and prominent people to know about local issues and review the implementation of various government schemes.

Also Read | Karnataka Bank Recruitment 2022: Registration For Clerk Post Begins at karnatakabank.com; Check Details Here.

There are 18 divisions in the state with 75 districts under them.

On Tuesday, the CM took information about the district-wise status of the divisions under the charge of all the 18 ministerial groups one by one, the release said.

Necessary instructions were issued after getting the details on matters of women's safety, prosecution status in SC/ST cases, police patrolling, child sex offences, problems of businessmen, action against gangsters, it said.

Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak shared his experiences of 'Swasthya Chintan Shivir', the 14th conference of the Central Council of Health and Family Welfare (CCHFW) held at Kevadiya, Gujarat, from May 5 to 7 and said that a presentation was made in the camp on the 'UP model' of preventing communicable diseases including eradication of encephalitis and kala-azar, the release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)