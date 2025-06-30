Gangtok, Jun 30 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Monday told NHIDCL the need for construction of a double-lane highway to connect the Himalayan state with West Bengal's Siliguri town.

A NHIDCL delegation led by managing director Krishan Kumar called on the chief minister here and discussed about improving road connectivity and ensuring greater convenience for commuters in the region.

The CM told the NHIDCL team that the existing Sevoke-Gangtok highway which connects Sikkim with West Bengal's Siliguri town continues to face challenges due to difficult terrain and weather conditions and urged them to find a long term reliable solution.

"Pleased to meet the delegation from NHIDCL... our discussion focused on improving road connectivity and ensuring greater convenience for commuters in the region.

"We addressed the ongoing issues with the existing Sevoke–Gangtok highway, which continues to face challenges due to difficult terrain and weather conditions. I emphasized the need for a long-term, reliable solution through the construction of a standard double-lane highway to ease year-round travel, especially during the monsoon season. It was encouraging to learn that NHIDCL has already engaged a consultant and is moving forward with plans for such an upgrade," Tamang said in a Facebook post.

The Sikkim CM also expressed appreciation to the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways for declaring the Melli–Singtam route as NH-210.

"This 23 km alternative highway has significantly improved connectivity and brought new economic opportunities to the region, offering a much-needed boost to local communities, he said.

