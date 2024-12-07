New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) An ongoing food pop-up in the national capital combines the refined elegance of French cuisine with the bold, vibrant flavours of Tamil Nadu, bringing to table innovative delicacies such as "Coconut Rasam", "Chicken Ghee Roast", "Prawn Erral Assad", and "Bun Parotta", .

Hosted at restaurant Loca in collaboration with Château de Pondicherry, the three-day food festival offering an immersive gastronomic journey is a combination of Tamil-French cuisine.

It is curated by renowned Chef Rachna, celebrated for her ability to harmonise global influences with the richness of Indian culinary traditions.

"This collaboration is a tribute to the rich heritage of Tamil and French cuisine, brought together with a modern twist. After all, winters are the perfect time to explore hearty, vibrant flavours that warm the soul," said the chef in a statement.

The eclectic menu also boasts of gastronomical fusion delights like "Mimosa Muthaiya" (deviled eggs stuffed and topped with prawns served at room temperature), "Masala Champignons" (pan fried mushrooms with curry leaves), "Mutton Chukka" (semi dry boneless mutton recipe a must try with visri dosa) and "Meen Kuzhambu" (Tamil fish curry served with butter rice).

"Athu Kary Dalcha" (mutton cooked on the toor dal & served with hot rice), "Chettinad Potato Fry" (spicy pan fried masala potatoes) and "Thatta Pairu Keerai Curry" (cow peas and spinach with stems curry) are among the other highlighted dishes of the one-of-its-kind feast.

To elevate the experience further, Loca's mixologist has crafted coastal-inspired cocktails that perfectly complement the fusion delicacies.

The food pop-up will come to a close on Sunday.

