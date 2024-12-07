New Delhi, December 7: Posters displaying the slogan 'Ab Nahi Sahenge, Badal Ke Rahenge' were put up outside the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in New Delhi on Saturday. BJP President Virendra Sachdeva stated that the slogan represented the voice of the people, expressing their desire to remove the corrupt government from power.

Speaking to ANI, Sachdeva said "The slogan 'Ab Nahi Toh Toh Sahenge, Badal Ke Rahenge' is the voice of the people of Delhi. When we asked for suggestions from the people for the BJP's Sankalp Patra, people said that they wanted to remove the corrupt Delhi government from power... The people of Delhi are fed up with broken roads, dirty water, and corruption. The people want the development of Delhi... Delhi will move ahead on the path of development when the BJP's double-engine government is formed in Delhi.." There Will Be No Alliance in Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Arvind Kejriwal Rules Out AAP Tie-Up With Congress.

Furthermore, Sachdeva also commented on the Rithala-Narela-Nathupur (Kundli) corridor, which was approved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

"The approved metro route would be really beneficial for the labourers and the people. The Prime Minister has been bringing new initiatives to improve and make Delhi better. It is important to make Delhi better now, and a double-engine government will surely be formed in Delhi," BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: No Alliance in Upcoming Polls, Says AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal (Watch Video).

The metro corridor spanning 26.463 km is expected to enhance the connectivity between Delhi and Haryana. The Rithala-Kundli corridor will be an extension of the operational Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda)-Rithala (Red Line) corridor. The new stretch will cover 21 elevated stations, connecting areas such as Narela, Bawana, and parts of Rohini in Delhi's northwestern region, a press release said.

Assembly elections in Delhi are expected to be held in early 2025. In the 2020 assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won 62 out of the 70 seats, while the BJP secured eight seats.

