Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 8 (ANI): Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai on Friday extended his greetings on the occasion of International Women's Day and said that the majority of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's welfare measures have been outlined considering the recognition of women in the country.

Taking to his social media handle, K Annamalai posted a message on X, "I would like to wish all the mothers and brothers and sisters of Tamil Nadu a Happy Women's Day on International Women's Day which is celebrated for the contributions of women in the fields of society, economy, culture and politics."

The BJP chief also commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's welfare programs and said, "I remember with pride that most of the welfare programs brought by Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, have been brought with the respect and recognition of women in mind, and the first thing in ensuring equality and equal rights for women in every field, I remember with pride that it was our Prime Minister who brought reservation of 33 per cent seats for women in people's representation."

K Annamalai also expressed appreciation to the Prime Minister for reducing the price of domestic LPG by Rs 100 per cylinder. He also expressed his gratitude to PM Modi for giving his nod to the continuation of the benefits under the Centre's flagship 'Ujjwala Yojana' for targeted beneficiaries across the country.

In a post on X, Annamalai said, "On behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu, I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to our Honorable Prime Minister of India for the announcement that Rs 300 subsidy to about 10 crore Ujjwala beneficiaries have been extended till March 2025 and today's announcement that cooking gas price will be reduced by Rs 100 is a great gift from our honourable Prime Minister of India to our mothers and sisters."

The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved the continuation of the Rs 300-crore targeted subsidy for beneficiaries of PM Ujjwala Yojana for fiscal 2024-25.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting of the Union Cabinet, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the beneficiaries will get the subsidies directly into their accounts.

The total expense towards this end for 2024-25 has been pegged at Rs 12,000 crore.

Goyal also underlined the significance of this decision on the eve of International Women's Day.

The Union Cabinet in September, last year, approved the extension of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana and the release of funds for 75 lakh LPG connections over three years--from 2023-24 to 2025-26. Provisioning of 75 lakh additional Ujjwala connections will take the total number of PMUY beneficiaries to 10.35 crore, stated a government release earlier.

Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) was started in May 2016 to provide clean cooking fuel to poor households across the country. Under PMUY, a deposit-free LPG connection is provided to adult women belonging to poor households. (ANI)

