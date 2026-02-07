Thirunelveli (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 7 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker Appavu on Saturday announced that the Tamil Nadu Finance Minister, Thangam Thennarasu, is all set to table the State Interim Budget on February 17.

On that day, the Interim Financial Statement for the year 2026-27 will be presented in the Assembly by the Minister for Finance and Environment and Climate Change.

Also Read | Pappu Yadav Arrested: Rahul Gandhi Targets Govt, Calls Arrest ‘Political Vendetta’ Linked to NEET Student Death Case.

On February 20, the Vote-On-Account (Interim) Demands for Grants for 2026-27 and the Supplementary Demands for Grants for additional expenditure for 2025-26, under Assembly Rule 189, will be presented in the Legislative Assembly.

Earlier, on Sunday, the Tamil Nadu Finance Minister stated that the Union Budget 2026 has greatly disappointed the people of the state, saying there has been "no clear announcement for key sectors".

Also Read | Kerala Spa Rape Case: Investigation in Spa Employee Se*ual Assault Case Expands to Police Over Nexus Allegations.

Following the presentation of the Union Budget 2026-27 in Parliament by Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Thennarasu took to social media to state, "The long-standing and legitimate demands consistently raised by the Tamil people have once again been ignored."

"The 2026 Union Budget has caused great disappointment among the people of Tamil Nadu. There were no clear announcements for key sectors such as basic infrastructure development, employment, education, healthcare, and industrial investment that are essential for the state's growth. The long-standing and legitimate demands consistently raised by the Tamil people have once again been ignored," Thennarasu's post read.

The Union Budget 2026, tabled on Sunday (February 1, 2026), is the ninth consecutive budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament.

In her budget speech, Sitharaman proposed that the Centre would support Tamil Nadu in setting up a dedicated rare-earth minerals corridor. The corridors will also be set up in three other states: Odisha, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh.

Sitharaman also announced seven high-speed railway corridors in India, which it described as "growth connectors" to promote environmentally sustainable passenger systems. Of these, two are in Tamil Nadu - the Chennai-Hyderabad and Chennai-Bengaluru corridors. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)