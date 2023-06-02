Karur (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 2 (ANI): Searches by Income Tax officials continued on Friday for the eighth day in Karur in Tamil Nadu at properties allegedly belonging to Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji, and his close associates and party functionaries.

Today the residence of an advocate was searched in the Lorry Medu area of Karur. Visuals showed officials carrying some boxes with them in a car.

For the past few days, the premises of various Government contractors who have alleged close links with Minister Senthil Balaji have been searched.

More details are awaited.

On Friday, IT officials attempting to search the premises of Senthil Balaji were allegedly attacked by his supporters who prevented them from carrying out searches.

Officials said that a total of 19 persons have been arrested.

According to Karur police, 9 DMK supporters were arrested on Tuesday for preventing the income tax officials from performing their duties and attacking them while they were conducting searches.

Earlier, on Monday, as many as ten people, including two Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) councillors, were arrested in connection with the matter.

On May 26, Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief K Annamalai slammed the ruling DMK accusing it of "manhandling officials and vandalising vehicles" during income tax raids. The IT searches were done in around 40 locations at residences and offices of various Government contractors with alleged links to Senthil Balaji.

Visuals showed DMK workers scuffling with IT officials when they came to search the premises of Balaji's brother Ashok in Karur district.

Balaji is a senior DMK leader from Karur. The sources said that raids were carried out in Chennai, Karur and other places. (ANI)

