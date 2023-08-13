Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 13 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Education Minister Anbil Mahesh was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru on Saturday after he complained of upper abdominal pain.

According to sources, the minister was near Krishnagiri on Saturday when he fell ill. He was later rushed to Krishnagiri Hospital and from there he was referred to Narayana Health Hospital in Bengaluru.

As per an official statement issued by the hospital, the minister is in stable condition.

"Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi was brought to Narayana Health City with complaints of upper abdominal pain," the hospital authorities said.

"He is under evaluation and is being managed conservatively with Fluids, pain killers. He is otherwise in a stable clinical condition," they said. (ANI)

