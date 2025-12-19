Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 19 (ANI): The urban areas of Thoothukudi have recieved incessant rainfall in the past few weeks. As a result, a large volume of rainwater has accumulated in vacant house plots, causing hardship for residents.

Particularly, rainwater has surrounded the cremation ground located in the central part of the city, causing great difficulty in burying and cremating the deceased, the public has alleged. People fear serious public health issues if the situation persists.

Also Read | Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Registration Link: How To Apply Online at innovateindia.mygov.in To Interact With PM Narendra Modi.

Therefore, the public has urged the relevant department officials to take immediate action to drain stagnant rainwater and provide necessary facilities at the cremation grounds.

Devastating visuals of waterlogging across several areas of the district highlight the downsides of the rains and underscore the difficulties they cause for locals.

Also Read | Pariksha Pe Charcha Registration Link: Visit innovateindia1.mygov.in To Apply for 9th Edition of PPC 2026 and Submit Questions for PM Narendra Modi.

On the flip side, on Thursday, due to heavy rainfall in the region, the salt pans in Thoothukudi began resembling water bodies.

The area became a haven for various species of water birds, and the number of small fish, insects, and other aquatic organisms has increased significantly. Such sightings of water birds feeding in large numbers in salt pans are rare. However, the conditions created by this year's heavy rainfall transformed the area into a favourable habitat for birds.

Consequently, groups of birds could be seen landing in the salt pans and actively foraging for food, creating scenes that leave onlookers mesmerised. Their joyful, energetic movements while searching for food captivate nature enthusiasts and the general public.

Over the past few days, the Thoothukudi district has also been seeing large flocks of Rosy Starling birds, creating stunning formations as they soar across the sky. According to Ornithologists, these birds arrive in southern districts as part of their winter migration from Northwest Asia and Eastern Europe.

The stark contrast between the visuals from the past few days and today underscores the unprecedented nature of the rainfall, especially in a region known for its captivating beauty. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)