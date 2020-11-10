Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 10 (ANI): A total of 2,146 new COVID-19 cases, 2,237 discharges and 25 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours.

According to the State Health and Family Welfare Department, the total count of cases rose to 7,48,225 including 7,18,129 discharges and 11,387 deaths. The state has 18,709 active cases.

With 38,074 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India's total count of cases has gone up to 85,91,731. (ANI)

