Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 14 (ANI): Tamil Nadu recorded 470 new COVID-19 cases and 479 recoveries on Sunday.

According to the state health department, the total count of cases has gone up to 8,45,120. The number of active cases stands at 4,260. The total recoveries have gone up to 8,28,441.

With 6 new deaths due to COVID-19 reported on Sunday, the death toll mounts to 12,419 in Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, India continues to record a steady decline in the number of daily deaths due to COVID-19 as only 92 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfares (MoHFW) on Sunday.

According to an official statement issued by the ministry, India has seen an unabated decline in 'Case Fatality Rate' since October 1 and the CFR stands below 1.5 per cent (1.43 per cent) which is one of the lowest in the world. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)