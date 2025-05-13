Nilgiris (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 13 (ANI): A large number of tourists participated in the boat race held at Ooty Boat House in Ooty town of the Nilgiris district in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

District Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Taneenru and Superintendent of Police (SP) NS Nisha flagged off the race.

Also Read | India-Pakistan Tensions: Pakistani High Commission Official Declared Persona Non Grata, Told to Leave India Within 24 Hours, Says MEA.

The race took place on the occasion of the Summer Festival being held in the town.

The competition was conducted in five categories: couples, men, women, boathouse employees, and journalists. The winners were felicitated with prizes.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Man Arrested on Rape Charges After Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Found Pregnant in Bulandshahr.

"We participated in the boat race. Great atmosphere! Absolutely enjoyed being here!" one of the participants from Goa expressed happiness after winning an award.

Another participant, Shivani from Hyderabad (Telangana) said, "This the first time we participating in this boat race. We've come second and we're happy with this prize and the exciting boat race."

The summer season is currently in full swing in the Nilgiris district. Thousands of tourists come and go every day. The summer festival is being organized on behalf of the district administration to entertain the tourists. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)