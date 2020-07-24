Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 24 (ANI): Tamil Nadu on Friday reported 6,785 more COVID-19 cases taking the state's total coronavirus cases closer to the two lakh-mark at 1,99,749.

In a bulletin released by the state health department, there are 53,132 active cases and 1,43,297 patients have recovered from the infection, as of Friday.

Also Read | Delhi Rains: Rainfall Hits Delhi-NCR, Causes Waterlogging in Low-Lying Areas; IMD Predicts More Downpour.

The bulletin further informed that 88 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported today, taking the total deaths due to coronavirus to 3,320.

65,150 samples were tested today and a total of 21,38,704 samples have been tested to date, read the bulletin.

Also Read | COVID-19 Patient Jumps Off Fifth Floor of Building at AIIMS Patna: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 24, 2020.

The total COVID-19 positive cases stand at 12,87,945 including 4,40,135 active cases, 8,17,209 cured/discharged/migrated. With 740 deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 30,601. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)