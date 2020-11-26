Guwahati, Nov 26 (PTI) Assam bade an emotional farewell to its beloved former chief minister Tarun Gogoi on Thursday, as his final rites were performed with full state honours at the Nabagraha Cremation ground here.

Amid the chanting of hymns, preceded by a gun salute and band played by the Assam Police, the state's longest serving chief minister's mortal remains were consigned to flames by his son Gaurav Gogoi.

Also Read | Bharat Bandh: RJD Joins Trade Unions Strike in Bihar, Party Workers Block Road With Buffaloes.

Gaurav, a Lok Sabha MP, wearing the traditional 'chelleng sador' (a shawl) and dhoti along with a face mask, lit the pyre after performing the rituals.

Gogoi's wife Dolly, daughter Chandrima, daughter-in- law Elizabeth and other family members placed sandalwood on the pyre before it was lit by Gaurav.

Also Read | AstraZeneca Signs MoU with Indian Diabetes Research Society to Empower One Crore Indian Diabetic Patients by 2023.

The 84-year old three-time chief minister, twice Union minister and six-time Lok Sabha MP, died on Monday following a nearly four-month battle with COVID-19 and related complications.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)