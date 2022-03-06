Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 6 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) spokesman K Pattabhiram on Saturday slammed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy for his alleged remarks over Amaravati farmers' agitation.

Addressing a press conference here, the TDP leader said the chief minister's advisor had probably made those senseless comments without reading the verdict of the High Court on the Amaravati capital.

Pattabhiram asserted that the three judges including the chief justice unanimously rubbished the three capitals policy of Jagan Reddy. "It was his own misfortune if Sajjala could not open his eyes to see the truth even now."

He said Sajjala's calling the Amaravati agitation 'farcical' was a "brazen and thoughtless" comment.

The TDP leader pointed out that the High Court delivered a long, 307-page order on the Amaravati Capital. "The 3-member bench consisting of Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Misra, Justice Satyanarayana Murthy and Justice Somayajulu passed a clear verdict. They clearly said there was no chance for shifting the Capital and that Amaravati was the one and only capital city for Andhra Pradesh."

He said the High Court had asked the government to abide by its agreements and hand over the developed plots to the concerned farmers as per a time frame. "Instead of falling in line with the court order, the YSRCP leaders were making all sorts of nonsensical statements which would only backfire on them eventually," he said. (ANI)

