Amaravathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 19 (ANI): A Telugu Desam Parliamentary Party meeting was held at the Chief Minister's Camp Office under the leadership of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, in which it was emphasised that the party will focus on issues concerning Andhra Pradesh in the upcoming Parliament session.

Andhra Minister Nara Lokesh and several MPs attended the meeting.

Also Read | Ganeshotsav Declared 'Rajya Mahotsav': Maharashtra Government Elevates Century-Old Festival to State Festival Status, Plans Cultural Programs, Global Outreach and Tourism Promotion to Showcase Marathi Heritage.

After the meeting, TDP MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu told reporters that the party will focus on issues concerning Andhra Pradesh during the upcoming parliamentary session.

One of the key points discussed in the meeting was the "achievements" of the party over the past year, both inside and outside the Parliament, he said.

Also Read | Odisha Higher Education Department Orders Mandatory Display of Women Helpline Number and Urgent Sensitisation on Sexual Harassment Laws Across All Universities and Colleges Following Student's Tragic Death.

"Inside Parliament, the Telugu Desam Party has been one of the most active parties, whether in participating in debates, raising questions, or maintaining attendance. Upon examining the data, our performance exceeds that of many national parties and even the national average. TDP MPs have been consistently proactive," Devarayalu said.

"Outside Parliament, we have secured significant funds for the development of Andhra Pradesh. For example, we received Rs 15,000 crore for the Amaravati. More funding is already in the pipeline," he added.

He termed the restarting of the Polavaram Project and the Visakhapatnam Railway Zone as one of the major achievements of the party.

"We have also restarted the Polavaram Project. Regarding the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, which many believed would be privatised, our Chief Minister personally met with the Union Finance Minister, even at 12:30 AM in Delhi, to ensure the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant remains under the central government. That is a major success. Additionally, we succeeded in establishing the Visakhapatnam Railway Zone," he said.

Pointing out that Andhra Pradesh is a largely agrarian state, he said that his party's aim is to ensure higher remuneration for farmers.

"Andhra Pradesh is a largely agrarian state. While we've received recognition, such as the 'One District One Product' awards, we now aim to ensure higher remuneration for farmers. We're going to push for more food processing industries in the state, and we'll be seeking additional funds and incentives for the same," the TDP leader said.

Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, Andhra Pradesh was allocated Rs 23,000 crore. However, from 2019 to 2024, only Rs 2,000 crore has been spent, he said.

"We are discussing how to better utilise the remaining funds to ensure every household receives drinking water," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)