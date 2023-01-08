Mumbai, January 8: A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a teenaged boy in the premises of a civic school in south Mumbai, police said. The police apprehended the 15-year-old boy from Nalasopara area of Palghar district late on Saturday night, an official said. Mumbai Shocker: Two Stab Woman to Death, Dump Her Body at Kasara Forest in Thane; Arrested.

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon, when the accused lured the girl to the school and raped her, he said. The accused fled the scene, but the child managed to reach her house and informed her parents, the official said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's father, an FIR was registered. The CCTV footages from the locality were examined and the police zeroed in on the accused, he said. Mumbai Shocker: Tribal Man Attacks Teen With Chopper for Turning Down His Proposal in Palghar, Arrested.

The police conducted raids at Bandra, Khar, Chembur, Nagpada, among other places and the accused was nabbed in Nalasopara, the official said. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act (POCSO) have been registered in this regard, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)