Mangaluru, Jan 1 (PTI) A teen along with his friend went to swim in the sea near here and got swept away while the friend managed to swim to safety, police said on Sunday.

The teen was Satyam (18) from Bihar, the police said.

His friend Prabhakaran informed the matter to local people who, with the help of the police, searched for Satyam, but could not find him, the police added. The incident happened on Saturday.

