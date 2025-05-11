Patna (Bihar) [India], May 11 (ANI): RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has condoled the death of Border Security Force (BSF) Sub-Inspector Mohammad Imtiaz, who lost his life during cross-border firing by Pakistan along the International Border in the RS Pura area of Jammu.

He said that the countrymen will always salute Imtiaz's valour, courage, sacrifice and patriotism.

"Salute and salute to the bravery and sacrifice of brave BSF Sub-Inspector Mohammad Imtiaz Sahib, a resident of Chhapra, Bihar, who sacrificed his life for the security of the country on the international border in Jammu," Tejashwi Yadav said in a post on X.

"The countrymen will always salute his valour, courage, sacrifice and patriotism," he added.

DG BSF and all ranks on Sunday paid tribute to Sub-Inspector Imteyaz.

"DG BSF and all ranks salute the supreme sacrifice made by BSF Sub Inspector Md Imteyaz in service to the Nation on May 10, during cross-border firing by Pakistan along the International Boundary in the RS Pura area, Jammu. Prahari Pariwar stands firm with the bereaved family in this trying time," BSF said in a statement.

Earlier, the BSF also informed that a wreath-laying ceremony with full honours will be held on May 11 at Frontier Headquarters Jammu, Paloura.

India announced on Saturday that Pakistan has violated the understanding reached between Directors General of Military Operations of the two countries earlier in the day on stoppage of firing and military action and that the Indian Army is retaliating and dealing with the border intrusions.

At a special briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that this is a breach of the understanding arrived at earlier that day and India takes "very serious note of these violations."

India called upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility.

Misri said that India's Armed Forces have been given instructions to deal strongly with any instances of repetition of the violations of the border along the International Border as well as the Line of Control.

"For the last few hours, there have been repeated violations of the understanding arrived at earlier this evening between the Directors General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan. This is a breach of the understanding arrived at earlier today. The armed forces are giving an adequate and appropriate response to these violations and we take very serious note of these violations," Misri said. (ANI)

