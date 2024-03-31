New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): Union Minister of State Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Sunday slammed former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav over his remarks that ED, CBI, Income Tax are cells of the BJP and said that the RJD leader has become the symbol of corruption in Bihar.

Speaking to ANI, Nityanand Rai said that Tejashwi does not get tired of doing scams and corruption.

Also Read | Zomato Delists Restaurant and Bans Owner After 10-Year-Old Girl Dies From Eating Birthday Cake in Patiala.

"He is not tired of doing scams and corruption. CBI, ED and Income Tax or whatever such institutions are there, they are independent institutions and wherever there is corruption, the agency goes. it goes as the hand of the law and the law of this country is equal for everyone," he said.

Rai further attack on RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and said that he had held a big position and kept on committing crimes, doing scams, giving protection to criminals and the law has not even reached him?

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Woman Announces Rs 50,000 Bounty for Killing Husband on WhatsApp Status in Agra, FIR Lodged.

"The law of the country does not leave anyone. The Prime Minister's resolve to have a corruption-free India and will ensure that justice reaches the corrupt with transparency," he said.

"If Tejashwi Yadav had not committed corruption, scams, had not looted the poor, then why would CBI, ED or Income Tax have approached him? RJD leader's allegations are completely baseless. CBI, ED, Income Tax are impartial institutions and work in their own way" Nityanand Rai added.

Meanwhile, at the Maha Rally at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi, former Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said that the ED, CBI and IT are the cells of the BJP. Lalu Ji has been harassed a lot of times.

"There have been cases against me. My mother, my sisters, my brother-in-law, all the relatives of my father, there were cases against everyone. Many of our leaders are being raided currently. ED, IT raids are underway. But we are not going to be scared. We will struggle. Only lions are caged. All of us are lions. We are fighting for you," Tejashwi Yadav said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)