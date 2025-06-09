Patna (Bihar) [India], June 9 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, launched a sharp attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday, questioning his silence over the failure to include the 65 per cent state reservation quota in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution.

In a post on X, Yadav questioned Nitish Kumar's lack of response to his earlier letter, saying, "Did Nitish Ji not reply to my letter because he does not have an answer or does he do this habitually or the officers do not show him the letters?"

He also targeted the NDA leadership, including Union Minister Chirag Paswan, and leaders Jitan Ram Manjhi and Upendra Kushwaha, for what he described as "usurpation of the rights of Dalits, tribals, backwards and extremely backwards classes."

"Why are the parties beating the drum of social justice, and on whose strength is the Modi government is running, unsuccessful in getting the 65% reservation limit increased by our government included in the 9th Schedule of the Constitution? Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union Minister Chirag Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Upendra Kushwaha should speak out against this usurpation of the rights of Dalits, tribals, backwards and extremely backwards classes on reservation. Politics is not just about sticking to the chair," he tweeted.

Yadav went further and called it a shame that the NDA allies could not even get this "small demand" fulfilled from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"If these people cannot get this small demand fulfilled from the Prime Minister, then it is a shame for them to be in such an alliance and do politics. If Nitish ji is unable to say anything on this subject in front of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister, then he should call a special session of the Assembly for one day and then see how we get it implemented," Yadav added.

On June 5, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, on social media X, shared a letter addressed to CM Nitish Kumar, saying, " A letter has been written to Chief Minister Shri Nitish Kumar ji, who has failed miserably in getting the 65% reservation limit, increased in the Mahagathbandhan government, included in the 9th Schedule of the Constitution by his own government. We will also make the opportunist leaders, who are carrying the palanquin of RSS-BJP after getting votes from Dalit, Adivasi, backward and extremely backward classes, understand the justice-loving people of Bihar well."

On Friday, the RJD leader reaffirmed his party's stand, saying, "From the start, we are on the side of the reservation. The matter is in court, and we took part in protests earlier. If the need arises, we will fight again."

Earlier, Tejashwi Yadav launched a sharp attack on the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government on Friday, accusing it of failing on law and order and allowing the health system to collapse.

Speaking to reporters, Yadav said, "Criminals are on the loose in Bihar. Many incidents are constantly coming to light, and the police seem helpless. The government is also sleeping, and it seems as if they have nothing to do with anything.., rape happens and the Deputy CM makes promises, this is the situation. This is maha-jungle raj."

He also criticised the state's health infrastructure, particularly the conditions at AIIMS Patna and PMCH. "If you go to the hospital, then there is no action taken against the corrupt officials. Now also, you can see there is work in action to protect Dr. I.S. Thakur. Why? I only ask one question: that retired official who was granted an extension as soon as our government collapsed. Is there no one more eligible to manage PMCH?" he asked. (ANI)

