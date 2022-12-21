Hyderabad, Dec 21 (PTI) Observing that Telangana has taken giant strides in development during the last seven years, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday called for achieving similar progress in the entire country.

Also Read | Manipur Bus Accident: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Deaths, Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Kin of Deceased.

Rao, who attended Christmas celebrations organised by the state government said Telangana has achieved rapid progress in the last seven years as seen in per capita income touching Rs 2.75 lakh. This is well above many big states.

Also Read | Manipur Road Accident: Seven School Students Killed, Over 40 Injured As Bus Overturns in Noney; PM Narendra Modi Announces Ex-Gratia.

The progress made by Telangana should be achieved in the entire country, he said, appealing that all should become partners in the endeavour to realise the noble objective.

"The way we achieved separate state with the slogan of 'Jai Telangana' and put it on the path of progress, we should dedicate ourselves, on the occasion of Christmas, to build a great India with the slogan of 'Jai Bharat'. I seek your support and blessings for it," he said.

He also said Telangana is the only state in the country which organises all festivals on a large scale without discrimination of caste, religion or sect, the Chief Minister said and added that "Definitely, this will set a good example for the nation."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)