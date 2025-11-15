Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 15 (ANI): Buoyed by a decisive victory in the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday congratulated the entire Congress cadre for securing a clear mandate, underlining the People's government's performance over the past two years, said the release.

Addressing a press conference, CM Ravanth Reddy noted that the Congress secured 51 per cent of the votes, significantly outpacing the ruling BRS, which received 38 per cent. In comparison, the BJP forfeited its deposit with only eight per cent of the votes in the by-election.

People closely observed the two-year rule and gave this verdict in the by-elections; the CM maintained.

Stating that the state government was envisioning plans to develop Hyderabad as a global city, CM Revanth Reddy invited Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy to the state secretariat to discuss pending projects and central funds for the state of Telangana.

"We are preparing plans for Metro Rail expansion, elevated corridors, Musi project, solving traffic problems and lifting Godavari water to Hyderabad ", the CM said, criticising the BRS for obstructing the development by spreading canards on social media. The opposition created hurdles to the HYDRAA and Musi projects," said as per the release.

The Chief Minister claimed that the Union Minister was not cooperating with the state government in getting central funds. The CM suggested that Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka conduct a review of pending projects and central funds and submit a report to the MPs.

Highlighting the poor performance of the BRS and BJP parties in the by-elections, the CM said that Kishan Reddy took responsibility for the BJP candidate's win, but secured only 17,000 votes.

Now, the union minister should change his behaviour because the by-election outcome is like an alert before an earthquake. "If the union minister does not change his behaviour, the BJP will be buried in political tremors in the future. Union Minister Kishan Reddy should analyse the results and cooperate with Telangana's development.", he stated as per the release.

Reddy stated that people are closely watching KTR's "arrogance" and Harish Rao's "jealousy", and the two BRS leaders should realise that people are not ready to accept their leadership anymore in the future.

CM Revanth Reddy also suggested that KTR and Harish should mend their ways. "KTR 's arrogance and Harish Rao's jealous attitude should be changed at least now. Power is not permanent for anyone. People gave a clear verdict to Congress. They secured an absolute majority in the parliamentary elections and also in the Assembly elections, winning 65 assembly seats. Now, people blessed us with 51 per cent of the votes in Jubilee Hills. The total votes polled for Congress is more than the two parties - BRS and BJP secured in the by-elections," he said.

The CM stated that the assembly elections will be held only after three years, adding, "I appeal to the opposition to support Telangana's development. I will do politics during the elections only. The opposition has every right to raise the issues and hold dharnas. Social media is posting the comments made by the BRS leaders, and the leaders should not live in illusions."

The Chief Minister stated that certain media outlets are circulating false information to serve their own business interests, with some channels claiming that the BRS is securing a majority without verifying the facts.

The Chief Minister appealed to media houses to uphold their credibility, noting that if they opposed the government, they could present their views differently.

As per the release, Telangana CM asked them to carefully analyse the election results, highlighting that the Congress vote bank has been steadily growing since the assembly elections. In the 2023 assembly polls, Congress secured 39.5 per cent of the votes, rising to 41 per cent in the 2024 parliamentary elections in Jubilee Hills. In the latest results, Congress garnered 51 per cent of the votes.

"No force can defeat the Congress when its leadership remains united," the CM stated. (ANI)

