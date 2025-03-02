Nagarkurnool (Telangana) [India], March 2 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy visited the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel site to assess the ongoing rescue operation, as efforts to save eight workers trapped inside continue for the ninth day.

The rescue operation to save eight workers trapped inside the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel in Nagarkurnool entered its ninth day on Sunday, as teams continue efforts to reach those stranded since the tunnel collapse on February 22.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 02 March 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

Earlier on Saturday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs visited the SLBC tunnel accident site in Nagarkurnool to assess the situation.

BJP MLA Maheshwar Reddy stated that the accident happened due to the mismanagement of both the current and previous state governments, stating that negligence had led to the disaster.

Also Read | PNB SO Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins for 350 Specialist Officer Vacancies From March 3, Know Steps To Apply at pnbindia.in.

Reddy said that rescue operations are underway and that the state government is responsible for the accident. He added that the state government neglected several issues, which has now put the lives of eight workers at stake.

"Rescue operation is underway, but the state government is responsible for this incident. They neglected several issues and started the work, because of which today, the lives of eight people are in danger. The state government should take responsibility for this incident," BJP MLA Maheshwar Reddy said.

Another BJP MLA, Payal Shankar, assured that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is closely monitoring the situation and has extended all necessary assistance.

"PM Modi is in continuous contact with the state government and has sent all the help required. The rescue operation is underway. We hope that the eight people trapped inside come out safely", BJP MLA Payal Shankar said while speaking to ANI on Saturday.

Earlier, Telangana Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari, along with Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy and Jupalli Krishna Rao, arrived at the SLBC tunnel and held a review meeting with rescue officials regarding the ongoing rescue operation.

"The efforts are underway. We are confident that by Sunday, we will be able to rescue four people who have been identified," Telangana Minister Jupally Krishna Raon said after the meeting.

Ambulances have been stationed at the site, and Army medical teams are fully equipped with medical supplies to assist with the operation. However, the presence of water and slush hinders rescue teams' progress.

Relatives and family members of the trapped workers remain apprehensive about their condition as they await the safe recovery of their loved ones. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)